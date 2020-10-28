After political outrage, IBPS adds 115 more reserved seats

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: The Institute of Banking of Personal Selection (IBPS), in its revised notification on Monday, increased the number of posts earmarked for OBC, SC and ST categories to 700, as against the previous allocation of 585.

This decision comes after an Express report that the IBPS had reduced the number of seats for these categories in filling up bank vacancies had sparked an outrage.

The New Indian Express, on October 14, had published a news report, titled ‘EWS quota eats into OBC, SC/ST share in banking jobs’, flagging the cut in reservation of posts for OBC, SC and ST applicants in an IBPS recruitment notification issued on August 3.

It also highlighted that Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of forward communities were given 10 per cent quota. The report noted that OBCs were given 21 per cent quota instead of the 27 per cent of statutory reservation. Also, the allocation for SCs and STs was cut to 13 and 6 per cent respectively, against the mandatory quota of 15 and 7.5 per cent.

Now, according to the revised notification, the number of posts earmarked for OBCs has been increased from 300 to 381, for SCs from 196 to 214 and for STs from 89 to 105. The 115 posts which were earmarked for the General category have been transferred to reserved categories, thereby ending the row.

The notification called for filling 1,417 posts of probationary officers and management trainees in Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab and Sind Bank and UCO Bank.

Exams for new vacancies to be held in January 2021

The report had sparked widespread outrage in the State. Political parties, including the DMK, Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK and DK, and many other organisations then urged the Union government and the IBPS to withdraw the notification. The VCK had also staged a demonstration in Chennai.

The anomalies in the earlier announcement were a result of reduction of quota by UCO Bank, revealed the latest notification. The bank had allotted majority of its vacancies for the unreserved category, reducing the quota for reserved category. While rectifying the reservation discrepancies, the IBPS has also called for filling 2,100 PO posts in Canara Bank.

The recruiting agency said preliminary examinations for the new vacancies will be conducted on January 5 and 6 next year. The applicants who took the preliminary examination for PO posts in October as per the notification issued on August 3 will not be invited for preliminary exams to be held for the new vacancies, said the latest notification. Vacancies as per August 3 notification Revised vacancies as per October 26 notification.

