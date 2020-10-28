STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry proposes 10 per cent medical seat reservation for govt students

The Puducherry government has proposed to  provide an internal reservation of 10 per cent MBBS seats to students of government schools, Chief minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting on Monday and the file pertaining to this was sent to the Lt. Governor for approval, Chief Minister, Narayanasamy, informed at a press conference. 

It was decided to introduce it as a G.O. instead of an Act, he said. If the LG grants approval, the reservation will be implemented from the current academic year. On the other hand if LG denies approval, we are ready to fight against it, he added.

During 2018-19, 94 students from the government school and 1,346 students from private schools passed the National Eligibility and Entrance test (NEET). Only 16 students (2-Puducherry, Karaikal-3 and 11-Mahe)  studying in government schools could pursue medicine. Whereas, 243 students from private schools were selected, he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision of dismissing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu government and others seeking 50 per cent OBC reservation, for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in state-run medical colleges this academic year, he said that this is an ‘injustice’ done to the OBC communities.

Tamil Nadu government was implementing 69 per cent reservation for OBCs, but sought only 50 per cent reservation for them in AIQ seats.  The admission process after NEET results has started now and it is the right time to implement the reservation, he pointed out. The BJP government and the Medical Council are functioning against this reservation, he said adding he had written to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention.

