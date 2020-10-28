Puducherry to launch health insurance scheme for 2.17 lakh non-Ayushman Bharat families

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry health department is set to launch a health insurance scheme for 2.17 lakh families who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme by December 2020.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao who held a meeting with private medical colleges in the UT, along with Health Secretary Dr T Arun and other officials, sought their cooperation in providing treatment to the families through the insurance company.

Later, speaking to The New Indian Express, the Health Minister said that already 1.3 lakh families have been covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre. Now, 2.17 lakh families, except 24,900 core government employees, will be covered under the scheme. Those working in quasi government bodies like local bodies and cooperatives will also get coverage. The health insurance coverage will be for Rs 5 lakhs.

The health department has earmarked funds for providing the health insurance benefits, he said. Soon, separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the private medical colleges and the insurance company. Besides, the health department will also tie up with hospitals in adjoining states so that people of all the four regions can get good medical treatment, he added.

Rao said that ration cards will form the basis of eligibility for availing the benefits of the scheme, which is fully funded by the Puducherry government.

Health department begins assessment of people cured of COVID-19 as 5 to 10 percent reported aftereffects

In a first of its kind, the health department has begun a survey of people who have recovered from COVID-19 to check the aftereffects of the viral infection. Area wise teams of ANMs and ASHA workers are visiting the recovered patients in their homes and collecting information about their health, said Malladi Krishna Rao.

So far, 34,583 people were infected by the virus of which 30,307 have recovered, 590 have died and 3686 are under isolation and treatment.

Once the survey is completed, the data will be analysed and doctors will visit them for medical assessment taking into consideration their health conditions before and after the infection, he said.

In Mahe and Yanam, the survey is over. In Karaikal region, it's 70 percent over and will be completed in the next three days. In Puducherry, 10 percent is over and by November 4, it will be completed.

Already, among those surveyed, 5 to 10 percent of people in Puducherry, 20 percent in Karaikal, two percent in Yanam and one percent in Mahe have reported health complaints, said the Health Minister.