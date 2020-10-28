STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lankan Navy pelts Rameswaram fishermen with stones, liquor bottles

Tamil Nadu Fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A group of fishermen from here were reportedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy with stones and empty liquor bottles when they were fishing near Katchatheevu. One fisherman sustained injury on his head, sources said. 

President of All Mechanised Boats Association P Jesuraja said nearly 3,000 fishers from Rameswaram had gone for fishing in the early hours on Monday. While fishing near Katchatheevu, fishermen in 50 mechanised boats were attacked by Sri Lankan Navy from 10 patrol vessels, he said. 

“They pelted our fishers with stones and glass (liquor) bottles, besides damaging their fishing nets. One S Suresh (30) from Thangachimadam sustained injury on his forehead. Due to the attack, the fishers immediately returned to the shores,” Jesuraja said.

Suresh was treated as an outpatient at the Government Rameswaram Hospital. It may be recalled that the Rameswaram fishermen who were fishing near Katchatheevu were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy a week ago. On Tuesday, a video of the last week’s attack was circulated in social media.

In the video, a Lankan navy personnel, who was in a patrol vessel, could be seen throwing stones at a boat of Rameswaram fishermen and he was soon joined by another Navy man.

Union, State govts should act immediately: PMK
Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss in a press release on Tuesday urged the Union and State governments to take action against the Sri Lankan Navy, which attacked the fishermen. Two fishermen had sustained injuries and nets worth several lakh rupees were damaged in the attack, Ramadoss alleged.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

