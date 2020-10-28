Sri Lankan Navy pelts Rameswaram fishermen with stones, liquor bottles

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A group of fishermen from here were reportedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy with stones and empty liquor bottles when they were fishing near Katchatheevu. One fisherman sustained injury on his head, sources said.

President of All Mechanised Boats Association P Jesuraja said nearly 3,000 fishers from Rameswaram had gone for fishing in the early hours on Monday. While fishing near Katchatheevu, fishermen in 50 mechanised boats were attacked by Sri Lankan Navy from 10 patrol vessels, he said.

“They pelted our fishers with stones and glass (liquor) bottles, besides damaging their fishing nets. One S Suresh (30) from Thangachimadam sustained injury on his forehead. Due to the attack, the fishers immediately returned to the shores,” Jesuraja said.

Suresh was treated as an outpatient at the Government Rameswaram Hospital. It may be recalled that the Rameswaram fishermen who were fishing near Katchatheevu were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy a week ago. On Tuesday, a video of the last week’s attack was circulated in social media.

In the video, a Lankan navy personnel, who was in a patrol vessel, could be seen throwing stones at a boat of Rameswaram fishermen and he was soon joined by another Navy man.

Union, State govts should act immediately: PMK

Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss in a press release on Tuesday urged the Union and State governments to take action against the Sri Lankan Navy, which attacked the fishermen. Two fishermen had sustained injuries and nets worth several lakh rupees were damaged in the attack, Ramadoss alleged.