Young advocates to get Rs 3,000 aid per month for two years: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today launched a new scheme to provide Rs.3,000 per month as assistance for young law graduates who hail from economically poor backgrounds during the initial years of their careers. At a simple function held at the secretariat, nine young law graduates received this assistance from the Chief Minister. This assistance will be given for two years.

An official release here said the young advocates just after passing out of their colleges, have to clear the All India Bar Examination to get themselves permanent registration in the Bar Council. After that, they have to practice as junior advocates for two to three years. For the law students hailing from economically poor backgrounds in rural areas, it takes at least three or four years to become full-fledged advocates.

“During this period, many are under poverty, and a few move to some other professions unable to stabilise themselves as advocates. Now, this special scheme will help those advocates,” the release added.



When the scheme was announced in July, the State Bar Council had announced that only law graduates from government law colleges with less than Rs.2.5 lakh annual income and aged under 30 would be eligible for this stipend. The beneficiaries should submit a proof of practice, endorsed by a senior advocate, every six months.



Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Law Minister CVe Shanmugam, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, and senior officials were present on the occasion.



