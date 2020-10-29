21 new bridges inaugurated in 13 Tamil Nadu districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated 21 new bridges in 13 districts constructed at a total cost of Rs 59.28 crore besides the limited subway built as a substitute to the railway level crossing near Korattur railway station, constructed at a cost of Rs 21.96 crore.

The 21 bridges are coming up in the following places in districts: Chengalpattu (Irubulicherry), Ranipet (Sirukarumbur), Vellore (Jittappalli), Thiruvarur (Kalacherry), Ramanathapuram (Pandapanendal), Dharmapuri (Pannimaduvu and Savaidyur), Tiruchy (Kottapalayam, Mangalam and Nadar Colony), Ariyalur (Pappakudi), Tenkasi (Vasudevanallur), Tirunelveli (Sivasailam, Pottal, and Thamaraichelvi), Thanjavur (Sinnapulikudikadu and Sadayarkovil), Coimbatore (Athipalayam, Panapatti, and Ellapallam) and Tirupur (Veethampatti).