Conclave woos global Tamil diaspora from 40 countries

CHENNAI: The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with Guidance is organising India’s first-ever three-day “Global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave” in Chennai from October 29.

It will be attended by more than 10,000 members from over 38 countries and inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. It will also be attended by Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugham and Industries secretary N Muruganandam.

The event aims to create a unique experience for all global Tamil fraternity to come on one platform to have online interactive sessions on a regular basis to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

The main events comprise of panel discussions, interactive sessions aimed furthering and developing new ties and alliances, Writer’s Launchpad, 3D Expo, conferences, cultural events to promote Tamil culture and traditions, Hackathon, Startup awards, business, technology and other avenues.

The conclave will also host the talks of the thought leaders and top bureaucrats including. Ashok Amritraj, Chairman, Hyde Park Entertainment, Andy Nallappan, CIO, Broadcom, Velchamy Sankarlingam, president, Zoom, Ganesh Iyer, Managing Director, NIO USA, Muthu Nedumaran, Chairman, Murasu Group, Malaysia, M R Rangaswami, Founder, Indiaspora, Tan Sri Dato’ Dr R Palan, Pro Chancellor, University of Cyberjaya among others.