Disgraced TN preacher arrested for sexually harassing woman when she was in school

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A college student in Coimbatore has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a preacher from the Scripture Union who took classes during her schooling. According to the complaint, the suspect sent sexually inappropriate messages to the girl several times between 2011 and 2015.

The preacher Samuel Jaisundar, 39, had recently been booked by the Chennai police for sexually harassing minor girls. After the issue came to light, the victim approached the Coimbatore city police.

Based on her complaint, Jaisundar was arrested by the All-Woman police (East) on Wednesday night under Sections 11 (iv) (sexual harassment through electronic gadget) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The woman complained to the police that the suspect had collected the phone numbers of a few students including her when he was taking classes. She alleged that he sent her obscene messages following which she blocked his number.

She could not report the incident to parents or teachers then. But when she recently saw social media posts which mentioned similar charges against the accused while taking classes in a school in Vellore, she decided to lodge a complaint, said inspector M Amutha.

Jaisundar was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on, she added.