I-T team searches DMK functionary’s house, party calls it political vendetta

COIMBATORE/ERODE/TIRUPUR/NAMAKKAL: As part of the State-wide operation, Income Tax Department officials carried out searches in various places in the western districts. In Coimbatore, a team of six IT sleuths arrived at the house of DMK’s Coimbatore (west district) in-charge, R Krishnan, around 11 am on Wednesday.

However, the search began only at 2 pm as the officials waited for Krishnan and his family members to return from a funeral ceremony in Erode. According to sources, Krishnan, alias Paiya G0under, is a realtor and an agriculturist who is suspected to have nexus with an Erode-based educational institution. As the information spread, hundreds of DMK functionaries and cadre gathered in front of the house and raised slogans against governments led by AIADMK and BJP.

Singanallur MLA and DMK Coimbatore (urban east) unit in-charge N Karthik, who arrived at the spot, called it a political vendetta and a deliberate attempt to defame DMK and its functionaries before the Assembly election.

Three premises searched in Tirupur

Searches were carried out in at least three premises, including two houses, belonging to a garment export unit, located in New Ramakrishnapuram in Tirupur. During the nearly eight-hour search, IT officials reportedly seized documents related to IT returns, money transactions, business deals, and investments, sources said, adding that local police were not informed about the operation. In Namakkal, a ten-member team searched a construction company, houses, and a poultry farm.