Law graduates in Tamil Nadu to get Rs 3,000 stipend

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a new scheme to provide Rs 3,000 per month as assistance to young law graduates who hail from economically poor backgrounds during the initial years of their career.

At a simple function held at the Secretariat, nine young law graduates received the assistance from the Chief Minister. The assistance will be given for two years. An official release said the law graduates, just after passing out of their colleges, have to clear the All India Bar Examination to get themselves permanent registration in the Bar Council.

After that, they have to practice as junior advocates for two to three years. For law students hailing from economically poor backgrounds in rural areas, it takes at least three or four years to become full-fledged advocates.

“During this period, many are under poverty, and a few move to some other professions. Now, this special scheme will help those advocates,” the release added. When the scheme was announced in July, the State Bar Council had announced that only law graduates from government law colleges with less than Rs 2.5 lakh annual income and aged under 30 would be eligible for this stipend.

AIADMK now has eight party districts in Chennai

Chennai: The AIADMK now has eight party districts in Chennai. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement said the three-party districts in Chennai have been reorganised by creating three more and the total number has gone up to eight. Each district will have two Assembly constituencies. The six new districts will have D Jayakumar, senior functionaries N Balaganga and Adhi Rajaram, MLAs - T Nagar Sathya, and Virugai VN Ravi and former MLA MK Ashok as their secretaries.