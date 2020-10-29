STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over half the number of seats in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions still vacant

Even with the fourth round of general counselling getting over, over half the number of seats in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) remains vacant.

Published: 29th October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents attend an orientation programme for admission to Delhi University.

Image of college students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even with the fourth round of general counselling getting over, over half the number of seats in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) remains vacant. The counselling was held online this academic year.

The TNEA committee has provisionally allotted seats to over 70,000 candidates during the four rounds of counselling. Participation rate in the final round shot up considerably with 27,828 seats getting filled. A total of 40,572 students were called for the final round and almost 68.6 per cent of them took part.

One reason for the increase in participation was that many candidates from the previous rounds also took part in the final round. While candidates who secured aggregate score between 111.75 and 77.5 were called for fourth round, 1,238 candidates from the previous rounds were provisionally allotted seats in final round.

There are a total of 1,61,877 engineering seats this year. This includes seats in both government colleges and government quota seats submitted by private college managements. With the final round of general academic counselling now over, a supplementary counselling is expected to be announced soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp