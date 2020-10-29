Over half the number of seats in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions still vacant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even with the fourth round of general counselling getting over, over half the number of seats in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) remains vacant. The counselling was held online this academic year.

The TNEA committee has provisionally allotted seats to over 70,000 candidates during the four rounds of counselling. Participation rate in the final round shot up considerably with 27,828 seats getting filled. A total of 40,572 students were called for the final round and almost 68.6 per cent of them took part.

One reason for the increase in participation was that many candidates from the previous rounds also took part in the final round. While candidates who secured aggregate score between 111.75 and 77.5 were called for fourth round, 1,238 candidates from the previous rounds were provisionally allotted seats in final round.

There are a total of 1,61,877 engineering seats this year. This includes seats in both government colleges and government quota seats submitted by private college managements. With the final round of general academic counselling now over, a supplementary counselling is expected to be announced soon.