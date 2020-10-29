STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Reply on plea to trace Kumari Kandam’

The litigant, V Narayanamoorthy of Dindigul, submitted that the Kumari Kandam is a submerged continent that is located to the South of Kanniyakumari and extends till Australia in the East.

Published: 29th October 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to conduct underwater archaeological excavation to find out 'Kumari Kandam'.

The litigant, V Narayanamoorthy of Dindigul, submitted that the Kumari Kandam is a submerged continent that is located to the South of Kanniyakumari and extends till Australia in the East and Madagascar in the South.

He cited various Tamil classical literature, including Silappathikaram, to prove the existence of Kumari Kandam. He also claimed that the Russian Academy of Science had found that nearly 5,000 years ago, a crater named 'Burckle Crater' fell down into the Indian Ocean, resulting in the submerging of the Kumari Kandam. He wanted ASI to trace the submerged continent.

A Bench of N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi sought response from ASI in this regard. They also decided to rope in a researcher, one Orissa Balu who is the litigant's friend, to assist the court.

The judges also issued notice on two more PILs filed by a law student, K Pushpavanam, and Thoothukudi resident S Kamaraj. While Pushpavanam sought a series of directions for proper maintenance of archaeological monuments in Tamil Nadu and to create an ASI Circle in Thoothukudi, Kamaraj wanted direction to conduct archaeological excavation at Athur river bed in Tiruchendur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumari Kandam Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ASI Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp