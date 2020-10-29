SP’s initiative to restore image of Tenkasi village

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Tenkasi Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh urged the youths of Nettur village – one that has many history-sheeters and from where clashes between communities were reported frequently in the district – to work towards restoring the image of the village. He organised a police-public meeting in the village, following which several events were conducted for the youths, and the best-performing one were rewarded with cash prizes.

"At present, the village is listed by the police department as one of the worst crime black spots in the district,” he said, urging the parents to provide their children with proper education. These students, with their education, would help bring recognition for the village, he added.

Singh told TNIE that the police would continue to interact with the villagers to identify and fulfil their needs. “There are some villages in the district where even the police do not go. Nettur is one such and our department is bound to change it,” he said, assuring that the police would assist in creating new role models in the village.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ponnivalavan and Alangualm Inspector Chandrasekar were present.