Tamil Nadu e-pass no longer needed for interstate travel, HC told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that e-pass is only mandatory for those travelling to hill stations and international travellers entering the state. Other intrastate travellers do not require to e-register themselves.

Advocate-general Vijay Narayan also submitted that the State had passed a Government Order doing away with mandatory e-pass requirement for intrastate travellers. The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was hearing a plea moved by KR Ezhil Nadhi challenging the restriction to travel to hill stations.

According to the counsel for petitioner, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines on September 30 restraining states from imposing lockdowns outside containment zones. The bench recording the submissions orally observed that the government had substantially cleared the issue with a G.O., and disposed of the plea.