Tamil Nadu slowly returning to normalcy, says EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is limping back to normalcy as the spread of coronavirus has started dipping owing to concerted efforts taken by the government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. He told the Opposition parties to stop malicious campaign against the government regarding its handling the pandemic.

“Many Opposition leaders in the State had, some time ago, complained that the government was enforcing stringent conditions for corona prevention and compared the neighbouring States where the conditions were less and said these conditions had affected industry sector and other works. They also started false propaganda against the government,” Palaniswami said chairing a meeting with District Collectors through video conference to review the situation.

“But due to concerted efforts taken by the government, Tamil Nadu has started limping back to normalcy whereas, the neighbouring States, which were glorified by the Opposition parties, are now witnessing a rise in infection. So, from now on, the Opposition parties should stop their malicious campaign against the government. Frontline staff has worked hard to control the infection and in this effort, many have lost their lives. Keeping these facts in mind, the Opposition parties should stop issuing confusing statements to gain political mileage,” Palaniswami added.

So far, the State government has spent Rs 7,372.25 crore towards corona-related works and of this, Rs 1,983 crore was spent on the health sector while Rs 5,389 crore was spent on relief-related works. Palaniswami said places for establishing 2,000 mini-clinics where people can get treatment for ordinary fever and other diseases had been going on.

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 6,75,518 persons have been discharged after treatment for corona and this puts recovery rate at 94.57 per cent and mortality rate, at 1.53 per cent. During the pandemic, 55 MoUs were signed for new industrial projects in Tamil Nadu and this attracted a total investment of Rs 40,718 crore, providing jobs for 74,212 persons. Tamil Nadu government is on the top in attracting investments in the country, Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that despite repeated requests from the government, 35 per cent of the people fail to wear masks. District administrations should take steps to create awareness of this among the public. With Deepavali drawing closer, rush of people is likely on several streets in Chennai. Shoppers have to wear mask and maintain social distance. Police personnel should continue to create awareness of all these precautions till a vaccine is out, Palaniswami said.

With the arrival of monsoon, district administrations should ensure that no rainwater stagnates on roads.

Stating that a few people were trying to destabilise law and order situation in the State, the Chief Minister said the police should take action without affecting the public. The concerted efforts of frontline staff in all departments have led to the gradual decrease in the infection and everyone should work towards totally controlling the infection.

CM condoles deaths

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the demise of Swami Divyananda, vice president of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam at Tirupparaiturai in Trichy district on Tuesday. In his condolence message, he said, “My deep condolences to the disciples of Swami Divyananda and followers. May his soul rest in peace.” The Chief Minister also condoled the demise of KA Sengottuvel, president, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association due to illness. Hailing from Namakkal district, he has served in various organisations and strove for the welfare of the milk producers and farmers for a long time. Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to the Association and his family members.

CM presents incentives to sportspersons

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday presented incentives to the tune of Rs 54 lakh to 14 sportspersons who won medals in the 64th National School Games 2018-19. Besides, he also presented cheques for Rs 15 lakh to fencing champion CA Bhavani Devi for winning silver medal in the 22nd Flemish Open Fencing Championships on September 29, 2019, and for winning bronze in the Women’s World Cup Satellite Sabre Tournament on October 5.