STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu slowly returning to normalcy, says EPS

So, from now on, the Opposition parties should stop their malicious campaign against the government.  

Published: 29th October 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday presented incentives to the tune of `54 lakh to 14 sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is limping back to normalcy as the spread of coronavirus has started dipping  owing to concerted efforts taken by the government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. He told the Opposition parties to stop malicious campaign against the government regarding its handling the pandemic. 

“Many Opposition leaders in the State had, some time ago, complained that the government was enforcing stringent conditions for corona prevention and compared the neighbouring States where the conditions were less and said these conditions had affected industry sector and other works. They also started false propaganda against the government,” Palaniswami said chairing a meeting with District Collectors through video conference to review the situation. 

“But due to concerted efforts taken by the government, Tamil Nadu has started limping back to normalcy whereas, the neighbouring States, which were glorified by the Opposition parties, are now witnessing a rise in infection. So, from now on, the Opposition parties should stop their malicious campaign against the government.  Frontline staff has worked hard to control the infection and in this effort, many have lost their lives.  Keeping these facts in mind, the Opposition parties should stop issuing confusing statements to gain political mileage,” Palaniswami added. 

So far, the State government has  spent Rs 7,372.25 crore towards corona-related works and of this, Rs 1,983 crore was spent on the health sector while Rs 5,389 crore was spent on relief-related works.  Palaniswami said places for establishing 2,000 mini-clinics where people can get treatment for ordinary fever and other diseases had been going on.  

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 6,75,518 persons have been discharged after treatment for corona and this puts recovery rate at 94.57 per cent and mortality rate, at 1.53 per cent. During the pandemic, 55 MoUs were signed for new industrial projects in Tamil Nadu and this attracted a total investment of Rs 40,718 crore, providing jobs for 74,212 persons. Tamil Nadu government is on the top in attracting investments in the country, Palaniswami said. 

The Chief Minister expressed concern that despite repeated requests from the government, 35 per cent of the people fail to wear masks. District administrations should take steps to create awareness of this among the public. With Deepavali drawing closer, rush of people is likely on several streets in Chennai. Shoppers have to wear mask and maintain social distance. Police personnel should continue to create awareness of all these precautions till a vaccine is out, Palaniswami said.  

With the arrival of monsoon, district administrations should ensure that no rainwater stagnates on roads. 
Stating that a few people were trying to destabilise law and order situation in the State, the Chief Minister said the police should take action without affecting the public. The concerted efforts of frontline staff in all departments have led to the gradual decrease in the infection and everyone should work towards totally controlling the infection. 

CM condoles deaths
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the demise of Swami Divyananda, vice president of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam at Tirupparaiturai in Trichy district on Tuesday.   In his condolence message, he said, “My deep condolences to the disciples of Swami Divyananda and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”  The Chief Minister also condoled the demise of KA Sengottuvel, president, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association due to illness.  Hailing from  Namakkal district, he has served in various organisations and strove for the welfare of the milk producers and farmers for a long time.   Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to the Association and his family members.

CM presents incentives to sportspersons
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday presented incentives to the tune of Rs 54 lakh to 14 sportspersons who won medals in the 64th National School Games 2018-19.  Besides, he also presented cheques for Rs 15 lakh to fencing champion CA Bhavani Devi for winning silver medal in the 22nd Flemish Open Fencing Championships on September 29, 2019, and for winning  bronze in the Women’s World Cup Satellite Sabre Tournament on October 5.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp