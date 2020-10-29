Two persons killed in a firecracker explosion in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Two persons were killed in a firecracker explosion at Pallipalayam near Namakkal on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9 pm when a firecracker gift box, kept in a tiled roof house, exploded.

The deceased have been identified as brothers -- A Raja (25) and A Rangaraj (27), both daily wagers, who were residing at Kollapurathar thottam in Pallipalayam.

The firecracker burst engulfed the house. Veppadai fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot to contain the flame.

After firefighters contained the flames, the two bodies were rescued and sent to government hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, two more persons including a girl sustained injuries and were admitted in hospital for further treatment.

The sources said, they came to the rented house only a couple of weeks ago and police are investigating further.

