Vanathi Srinivasan elevated as BJP women’s wing president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vanathi Srinivasan (50), one of the senior functionaries in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP was on Wednesday elevated as the president of the party’s women’s wing at the national level. Very recently, she was appointed as one of the vice presidents of the State unit. A month ago, while announcing the national level office-bearers, none from Tamil Nadu was given any position.

H Raja, who was a national secretary was not given any post. Now, a senior functionary from Tamil Nadu has been elevated to a key position at the national level. Party sources said a few more appointments from Tamil Nadu could be expected soon.

Hailing from an agriculturist’s family near Coimbatore, Vanathi Srinivasan received her B.Sc (Chemistry) degree from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. Later, she did her Bachelor of Law degree at Dr Ambedkar Law College, Chennai, and started practicing as a lawyer in Madras High Court from 1993.

In 2010, Vanathi Srinivasan was a special invitee for US State Development for the Young Leaders Programme. Vanathi Srinivasan, State joint secretary of the ABVP in 1987, began her political career in BJP from the year 1993.

She held many positions in the State unit of the BJP: general secretary of the women’s wing, State secretary, State general secretary, and vice president. She unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections from Mylapore constituency in 2011 and from Coimbatore South constituency in 2016.