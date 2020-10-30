Chennai teen who developed Miller Fisher syndrome due to COVID-19 recovers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who developed Miller Fisher syndrome, due to Covid-19 infection. Miller Fisher syndrome, is a variant of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). The GBS is a rare medical condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and it is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection.

A press release from the hospital said the boy presented with complaints of double vision for five days and difficulty in walking. He tested positive for Covid.

After careful evaluation of other symptoms like hazy vision, general weakness, challenges in walking and tingling sensation in limbs, the boy was diagnosed with Miller Fisher Syndrome, which occurred due to Covid infection.

If left untreated, Guillain-Barré Syndrome can leave the patient in a paralytic state. “It was very crucial for us to rightly detect the rare syndrome and treat him in a manner to ensure there is no major impact. Within one week of intensive treatment, he is now able to walk without support,” the release quoted Dr Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, lead consultant and neurologist, Kauvery Hospital.

“Post recovery of Covid-19, we have observed serious lung complications, heart attacks, stroke and vascular complications in patients, even after 3-6 months of recovery. Some patients with mild Covid-19, also subsequently develop neuro and vascular complications.

We urge people to get themselves checked if they have any persistent symptoms after Covid-19,” the release quoted Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, senior infectious diseases specialist, Kauvery Hospital.