STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai teen who developed Miller Fisher syndrome due to COVID-19 recovers

The GBS is a rare medical condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and it is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection.

Published: 30th October 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who developed Miller Fisher syndrome, due to Covid-19 infection. Miller Fisher syndrome, is a variant of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). The GBS is a rare medical condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and it is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection.

A press release from the hospital said the boy presented with complaints of double vision for five days and difficulty in walking. He tested positive for Covid.

After careful evaluation of other symptoms like hazy vision, general weakness, challenges in walking and tingling sensation in limbs, the boy was diagnosed with Miller Fisher Syndrome, which occurred due to Covid infection.

If left untreated, Guillain-Barré Syndrome can leave the patient in a paralytic state. “It was very crucial for us to rightly detect the rare syndrome and treat him in a manner to ensure there is no major impact. Within one week of intensive treatment, he is now able to walk without support,” the release quoted Dr Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, lead consultant and neurologist, Kauvery Hospital.

“Post recovery of Covid-19, we have observed serious lung complications, heart attacks, stroke and vascular complications in patients, even after 3-6 months of recovery. Some patients with mild Covid-19, also subsequently develop neuro and vascular complications.

We urge people to get themselves checked if they have any persistent symptoms after Covid-19,” the release quoted Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, senior infectious diseases specialist, Kauvery Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miller Fisher syndrome Guillain-Barré Syndrome Kauvery hospital
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp