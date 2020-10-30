Constitution mandates that TN Governor decide asap on NEET reservation Bill: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reiterated that Governor Banwarilal Purohit should keep in mind the future of government school students and take a decision on NEET reservation Bill as soon as possible.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi observed, “Article 361 of the Constitution gives immunity to the Governor from answering to the court.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The protection has been given by the framers of the Constitution with hope and trust in the appointees that they would perform their constitutional functions promptly and there would not be any situation, wherein they would be called for to give explanation or they will be questioned by the Court of law.”

Moreover, Article 200 of Constitution, states that if a Bill is placed for assent, authority has to take a decision ‘as soon as possible’, the judges pointed out.

In the present scenario that involves the future of government school students who hail from marginalised and poor sections, the Governor has to take a decision as soon as possible as stated in the Constitution, they added.

Since Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing on behalf of State, informed that the Governor would need one more month to announce his decision on the Bill, and sought further time for the Government to come up with a solution, the judges adjourA division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi observed, “Article 361 of the Constitution gives immunity to the Governor from answering to the court. ned the case to Monday. The court was hearing two PILs.