Dalit student denied admission in Tamil Nadu government school; NCSE sends notice

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sent a notice to School Education Director S Kannappan seeking explanation over denial of admission to a Dalit student in Class XI.

The commission took up the issue after a complaint was lodged against Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Usha and Thondamuthur Boys Government Higher Secondary School Headmaster Moorthy. In a letter dated October 22, the commission asked the School Education Director to submit facts, information, and action taken report on the issue within 15 days.

According to sources, the Thondamuthur school headmaster allegedly sought Rs 5,000 as a fee from parents of a Dalit student and denied admission to Class XI after the latter refused to pay.

The NCSC said, “In case the commission does not receive a reply from you within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under article 338 and issues summons for your appearance in person or any by a representative before the commission.”

The complainant, M Nagendaran, joint committee coordinator of Coimbatore Dalit organisations, said, “Despite an order that tuition fees should not be collected from government school students, a few headmasters in Coimbatore have been collecting fees illegally during Class XI admissions in the name of Parent Teacher Association (PTA).”

“An audio clip of the conversation between the parents and the headmaster has gone viral on social media,” he said, adding that despite taking the issue to CEO P Usha no strong action was taken on the issue.

When contacted, School Education Director S Kannappan said, “We rectified the issue as soon as receiving a complaint. The headmaster has repaid the money he collected from all students. The student concerned was also offered admission immediately. CEO P Usha will submit a report.”

