STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri woman forced to prostrate before villagers, files police complaint

The woman said, the village elders allegedly demanded that the woman prostrate herself before the hundreds of villagers for besmirching the village’s reputation.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 24-year-old woman filed a petition with the office of the Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri on Friday alleging that villagers had forced her to prostrate before over a hundred villagers after she eloped with her lover. 

She also alleged that the village elders demanded a fine of Rs 5 lakh and threatened that she and her parents could be excommunicated from the village if she didn’t comply.

According to the petition filed with SP Bandi Gangadhar, about a year ago the woman, who has a one-year-old child and hails from near Pochampalli, left her husband for a 35-year-old man working in a lumber mill in Bengaluru. 

Suspecting foul play, the woman’s parents filed a missing person complaint. Police found the couple hiding in Bengaluru and brought them back to their native village. However, the village elders, at the request of the woman’s parents, asked the police to withdraw the case.

The Kallavi police said the missing person complaint was at the Nagarasampatti police station and the couple was located. “However, before we could proceed with the investigation, the petitioner withdrew the case and requested the police to drop the investigation,” police said, noting that it is not unusual for such matters to be dropped.

The woman’s family took her and her lover to the temple square where village elders conducted a 'kattapanchayat' (kangaroo court). Here, the village elders allegedly demanded that the woman prostrate herself before the hundreds of villagers for besmirching the village’s reputation. They are said to have warned her that she and her parents would be excommunicated if she did not comply. 

Further, they allegedly told the 35-year-old man to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh “to right his wrong”. Following the incident, the woman filed the petition.

Police officials told The New Indian Express that a CSR has been registered and all parties involved are being investigated. “It is too early for an FIR. Only after a comprehensive inquiry will action be taken,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against women Kangaroo court
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp