Former judge removed from TNSLSA panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) has removed retired district judge N Vaithynathan from its panel after he was found to be misusing the position by claiming himself as the Judge of Lok Adalat, Madras High Court.

Recently, Vaidhyanathan inaugurated a private finance company in Guindy where the invitation stated him as the Chief Justice and in another place, as a judge of the High Court. The TNSLSA member secretary K Rajasekar issued the order stating that the his actions were discrediting the institution.