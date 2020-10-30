IGCAR aims to incubate 25 startups every year after getting go-ahead from Niti Aayog

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) is aiming to incubate 25 startups every year after getting Atal Innovation Centre recognition from the Niti Aayog.

KN Vyas, Secretary of Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, remotely inaugurated a new incubation centre at IGCAR on Friday. The centre is situated in the DAE Anupuram Township of the Kalpakkam-Anupuram twin township. He also inaugurated other similar units at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai; Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore; and Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhi Nagar.

Vyas highlighted the importance of developing numerous spin-off technologies of relevance to society and incubating several start-ups. Addressing a press conference, IGCAR director Arun Kumar Bhaduri said an application has been submitted to Niti Aayog for Atal Innovation Centre recognition. "Our joint secretary is personally in touch with Niti Aayog and the recognition should come in 3-4 months following which we aim to incubate at least 25 startups annually."

He said the incubation centre will showcase the spin-off technologies of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and IGCAR to entrepreneurs in the southern states. On the occasion, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with four different agencies for the transfer of novel technologies.

This included the tranfer of thermal imaging technology for early detection of breast cancer to Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai; autonomous gamma dose logger technology to M/s Ideal Sensors, Chennai; portable high volume air sampler technology to M/s First Source Impex, Bengaluru; and radiation technology in agriculture to the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Perambalur.

By the end of this year, IGCAR hopes to transfer 10 more technologies to industries in the areas of healthcare, environment sensors, security electronics and others, said Bhaduri. "A team has been formed to promote the technologies developed by IGCAR,” he added.

According to him, IGCAR has developed sewage treatment plants which are being used in Kalpakkam and will start promoting them. He said IGCAR signs non-exclusive MoUs with interested parties with a one-time technology transfer fee of Rs 5 lakh and there is also a provision of some share in the profits earned by the company.