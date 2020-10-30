STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

India's first Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in final stages of commissioning

IGCAR director Dr Arun Kumar Bhaduri was responding to a query by The New Indian Express on the sidelines of a rare press conference organised following the inauguration of an incubation centre

Published: 30th October 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kalpakkam fast breeder nuclear reactor (Screengrab from YouTube)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) director Dr Arun Kumar Bhaduri on Friday said India's first Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) was in the final stages of commissioning.

He was responding to a query by The New Indian Express on the sidelines of a rare press conference organised following the inauguration of an incubation centre. "The PFBR is in the final stages of commissioning. I can only say this much," he said.

On March 5, in response to a question in Parliament, the Union minister of state for atomic energy Jitendra Singh said the PFBR will be “commissioned and operationalised” in December 2021.

In an RTI reply to Chennai-based activist, Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), the organisation in charge of building and operating the PFBR, has attributed the delay in various stages of commissioning to multiple technical issues and challenges, primarily pertaining to the design and manufacture, as it is the first of its kind.

"The sequential commissioning comprises various stages. The application for the stage commensurate with the current status of the project has been submitted and permission granted by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board," reads BHAVINI's reply, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2020, which was released in September, has termed the PFBR as the most delayed project. It was supposed to be completed by 2010 but its startup date has been repeatedly pushed back.

In March 2020, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change outlined the “hope” that the Department of Atomic Energy  (DAE) will be in a position to commission the PFBR at Kalpakkam near Chennai by the end of 2021, a timeline that accords with Jitendra Singh's statement in the Parliament.

The committee acknowledges the lengthy delay on this project, but advocates for completion, suggesting the PFBR will “transform” India’s nuclear energy program. That “transformation” might take longer than India’s nuclear establishment promised.

In the latest annual report published by BHAVINI, the chairman admits that within the organisation “a re-think is being done” about the capacity of the next fast breeder reactors and “based on the ongoing difficulties and experience generated during the entire ongoing commissioning phase of PFBR, it is being deliberated whether for the purpose of standardisation it may be prudent to retain them as 500 MWe units” in contrast to earlier proposals to build a design capable of generating 600 MWe.

The ongoing difficulties during the commissioning phase pertain to numerous problems involving various components of the PFBR, including electro-magnetic pumps, fueling machinery, and secondary sodium pumps. In addition to considering lowering the power level of future FBRs, the annual report also admits that “construction of these reactors is expected to commence, only after the power operation of PFBR, so as to ensure availability of adequate performance feedback /data from PFBR and correspondingly bringing about suitable incorporation of required design changes in the proposed FBRs.”

In contrast, the previous annual report had asserted that “construction of these reactors is expected to commence in 2021 by which time adequate performance feedback on full power operation from PFBR is expected to be available, for factoring in the proposed 600 MWe designs.”

The projected cost of the PFBR has also risen from the initially anticipated Rs 34.9  billion  (US $463  million) -- first to Rs 56.7 billion  (US $752 million) and currently to Rs 68.4  billion (US $907 million).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor IGCAR Kalpakkam
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp