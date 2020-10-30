STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

LG Kiran Bedi suspends fitness test to recruit police constables in Puducherry after complaints

Bedi maintained that the recruitment process should be fair and strictly in accordance with the approved and declared rules and orders issued by the government. Otherwise it will lead to a lawsuit.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered the suspension of the fitness test for recruitment of police constables scheduled to be held from November 4th, following complaints with regard to the proposed change in selection procedure. She ordered the police department to prepare a revised schedule for physical standard test, physical efficiency rest and written test as per the procedure notified on August 20, 2018.

The Lt Governor, in a note to the Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar (which she shared with the media), directed him to keep the process of recruitment in abeyance till she takes a decision. She stated that public complaints have been received on the proposed change from existing practice of digital/biometric process of conduct of ground test to manual mode of the test as well as conduct of physical standards test/physical endurance test in the outlying regions where swimming pools and 400 metre tracks are not available.

The Lt Governor said that after examining the file proposing to amend the selection procedure for police constables carefully, it was not approved. Bedi maintained that the recruitment process should be fair and strictly in accordance with the approved and declared rules and orders issued by the government. Otherwise it will lead to a lawsuit in court.

“I have ordered the police dept to follow in letter and spirit the procedure already notified by them on 20.8.2018 which will ensure a fair, transparent, error-free recruitment without compromising the integrity of the tests. The recruiting dept will now prepare a revised schedule for physical standard test, physical efficiency rest and written test and communicate to candidates,” she said.

The Puducherry police department in 2018 invited applications for 390 posts of constables, 12 radio technicians and 29 desk handlers. Accordingly, 16,335 people had applied for the job of constable, 254 for radio technician and 636 for desk handler.

However, the recruitment process got delayed as the one-time relaxation of upper age limit proposed by the government from 22 to 24 was not approved by the Lt Governor following which Chief Minister V Narayanasamy referred it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). After legal battles, the issue was settled and age relaxation granted.

Following this, all the applications were processed and valid ones were posted on the police website and the announcement was made to hold the physical fitness test on November 4. Now, 13,951 candidates for the post of police constable, 229 for the post of radio technician and 588 for the post of desk handler are facing fitness tests as per a new date and existing procedure to be notified by the police department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Bedi Puducherry Puducherry police
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp