Schools, colleges, cinema halls to be reopened in Tamil Nadu, here are the new guidelines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Classes in schools for students from 9th to 12th standard along with colleges, research and educational institutions will start functioning from November 16 by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures.

Cinema halls which have been shut for more than seven months now have something to cheer about as they have also been allowed to open from November 10 with 50 per cent capacity.

This was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday as he extended the lockdown in the state till November 30. However, places where people gather in large numbers like beaches, swimming pools, tourist spots etc. would remain closed. The ban on international flight services will continue except on routes allowed by the Centre.

For those who visit Tamil Nadu (except Puducherry) and tourist spots like Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, the present e-registration method would continue to be in force.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said people should be extra-cautious in this phase since the COVD-19 infection has come down. He appealed to the people to wear masks without fail when they step out of their houses. Besides, they should adhere to the guidelines issued by the government for preventing the spread of the infection.

Due to the concerted efforts of the government, the new cases had come down below 3,000 during the past one week and the active cases had also come down below 25,000, he said. In the containment zones, the lockdown will continue to be enforced in full.

Here are the new relaxations in addition to the existing ones:

Schools, colleges, research institutions and educational institutions can function from November 16. However, in schools, only Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 can function.

Cinema halls in multiplexes, shopping malls and other places can function from November 10 with 50 percent seating capacity.

The wholesale fruit market in Koyambedu will start functioning from November 2 while the retail sales of fruits and vegetables will start in three phases from November 16.

The suburban train services can resume.

Shooting for films and the small screen can go on with 150 persons at a time. But spectators will not be allowed.

Religious gatherings, social, political, entertainment, cultural and educational functions and meetings related to these events can take place from November 16 with not more than 100 participants.

Entertainment/amusement parks, large auditoriums, seminar halls, zoos and museums can also be opened for the public by adhering to the SOPs from November 10.

Hereafter, a maximum of 100 persons can take part in wedding functions and during funeral processions.

Already, gyms were allowed to function with people up to the age of 50. Now, from November 1, people up to the age of 60 will be allowed.