CM Palaniswami lays foundation stone for Sai University
Published: 01st September 2020 03:57 AM | Last Updated: 01st September 2020 03:57 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, virtually participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Sai University, Chengalpattu. According to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the campus is being set up in a 103.07 acres at a budget of Rs 600 crore. Following global investors’ meet in January, the Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute and the government signed an understanding for the setting up of the institution. The college aims to cater to 20,000 students and a thousand-member faculty and administrative team.
