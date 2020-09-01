STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt doctors welcome SC order for in-house quota

Government doctors’ associations in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Supreme Court nod for special quota to in-service doctors in post graduate admissions.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors’ associations in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Supreme Court nod for special quota to in-service doctors in post graduate admissions. Welcoming the order, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, which filed the plea in the SC in 2018 challenging the Medical Council of India, termed it as a historical judgment and said it will benefit doctors serving in rural areas.

Tamil Nadu government service doctors had been given 50 per cent reservation in post graduate and super speciality courses until the Medical Council of India scrapped the system, bringing in new rules three years ago. The MCI had allowed the States to award incentive of additional 10 to 30 per cent marks of their NEET score for every year of service in government hospitals in remote, rural and hilly areas.

Speaking to Express, Dr N Gnanapragasam, State president, TN Medical Officers Association, said, “It is a historical order. Now more doctors will come to government service. Tamil Nadu government should immediately bring an Act to implement 50 per cent reservation for in-service doctors.”

Other government doctors’ associations also welcomed the judgment. “The government should implement 50 per cent reservation in super-speciality courses this year as PG degree admissions are over,” said Dr S Perumal,  an office bearer of the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association.

Dr J Kathirvel, secretary, TN Medical Officers Association said that to implement State and Union Government health programmes, more doctors are needed and the reservation will ensure that there is no shortage of doctors in the government system. The Doctors Association for Social Equality also welcomed the order.

DMK president MK Stalin said the judgment was a fitting lesson for the Union government and the Indian Medical Council which blindly interfered with the State’s rights.Former Union health minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the judgment and said it would be a milestone in the history of social justice.

