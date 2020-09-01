Man causes stir in Tamil Nadu village by burying father's body inside his house

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 37-year-old man caused a stir by building a grave containing the body of his father inside his house at Kalarampatti village in Perambalur district on Tuesday. Police later recovered the body and cremated it in the presence of his family members.

The deceased Ramasamy, 65, was a farmer. He was married to Anjalai. They had three sons and two daughters. All were married, except for his last son Alagesan who is said to be mentally ill. The first son, Kandasamy, died a few years ago due to ill health.

The second son, Balakrishnan, works as a driver in Tiruppur. He married Dhanalakshmi and they have two daughters and a son. There was a family dispute between Balakrishnan and his wife due to which Dhanalakshmi left him to live with her father in a house nearby.

Balakrishnan’s children stayed with Ramasamy and Anjalai, while he was working in Tiruppur.

Ramasamy was ill for the past few months and died on Monday evening. His son Balakrishnan and daughters were informed.

Balakrishnan came to his hometown from Tiruppur on Monday night. He then consulted a local godman about his father's funeral. He was instructed to bury the mortal remains inside his house or its premises.

He dug a pit in the night in front of his house to bury the body. Villagers protested and informed the Perambalur police. It is said that none of the locals attended the funeral as there was already a dispute between the villagers and Ramasamy's family.

Subsequently, the police rushed to the spot and negotiated with Balakrishnan and his family members. Later, Balakrishnan said he would have the body cremated.

However, at midnight on Monday, Balakrishnan with the help of family members placed his father's body inside his house and started to build a structure around it using bricks. When they came to know about this, the villagers informed the police.

A police team led by Perambalur inspector K Subbaiah rushed there and found the spot where the grave-like structure was built inside the house. The police destroyed it, recovered the body from there and cremated it in the presence of his family members.