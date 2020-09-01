STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man causes stir in Tamil Nadu village by burying father's body inside his house

Balakrishnan consulted a local godman about his father's funeral. He was instructed to bury the mortal remains inside his house or its premises.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Balakrishnan built a grave with his father's body at his house in Kalarampatti in Perambalur district (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 37-year-old man caused a stir by building a grave containing the body of his father inside his house at Kalarampatti village in Perambalur district on Tuesday. Police later recovered the body and cremated it in the presence of his family members.

The deceased Ramasamy, 65, was a farmer. He was married to Anjalai. They had three sons and two daughters. All were married, except for his last son Alagesan who is said to be mentally ill. The first son, Kandasamy, died a few years ago due to ill health.

The second son, Balakrishnan, works as a driver in Tiruppur. He married Dhanalakshmi and they have two daughters and a son. There was a family dispute between Balakrishnan and his wife due to which Dhanalakshmi left him to live with her father in a house nearby.

Balakrishnan’s children stayed with Ramasamy and Anjalai, while he was working in Tiruppur.

Ramasamy was ill for the past few months and died on Monday evening. His son Balakrishnan and daughters were informed.

Balakrishnan came to his hometown from Tiruppur on Monday night. He then consulted a local godman about his father's funeral. He was instructed to bury the mortal remains inside his house or its premises.

He dug a pit in the night in front of his house to bury the body. Villagers protested and informed the Perambalur police. It is said that none of the locals attended the funeral as there was already a dispute between the villagers and Ramasamy's family.

Subsequently, the police rushed to the spot and negotiated with Balakrishnan and his family members. Later, Balakrishnan said he would have the body cremated.

However, at midnight on Monday, Balakrishnan with the help of family members placed his father's body inside his house and started to build a structure around it using bricks. When they came to know about this, the villagers informed the police.

A police team led by Perambalur inspector K Subbaiah rushed there and found the spot where the grave-like structure was built inside the house. The police destroyed it, recovered the body from there and cremated it in the presence of his family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Perambalur Kalarampatti
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp