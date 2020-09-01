STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New guidelines issued for 'Unlock 4' in Puducherry

Liquor shops also have to open as per the licensing conditions and close by 8 p.m.

Published: 01st September 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

Puducherry in COVID-19 times. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All shops, establishments, hotels (including dining in) and private offices would function from 6 a.m to 8 p.m from Tuesday, as per the new 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued by District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun on Monday.

Liquor shops also have to open as per the licensing conditions and close by 8 p.m. However medical shops, pharmacies, and milk booths would remain open without any restrictions.  

Movement of people in vehicles, bus, taxi, auto between 9 p.m to 5 a.m is not allowed except on emergency or permitted purposes.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutions will continue to remain closed for students up to September 30, though online learning will continue to be permitted.

Teaching and non-teaching staff up to 50 percent can be called to schools for online teaching related works with effect from September 21 for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Higher education institutions will be permitted to have research scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional programs requiring laboratory and experimental works.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and similar places to remain closed.

Social, religious, academic, sports, political, and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21, with mandatory safety precautions.

Marriages with guests not exceeding 50 persons and funerals with persons not exceeding 20 will continue till September 20, after which up to 100 persons will be allowed.

The lockdown will remain in force in the containment zones till September 30. These containment zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors.

