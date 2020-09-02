STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases surge past 15,000, death toll crosses 250 in Puducherry

The total tally has risen to 15,157, active cases to 4936 and deaths to 253. Ten persons died in Puducherry and three in Yanam.

Published: 02nd September 2020 01:45 PM

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

A total of 9968 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 293 on Wednesday (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 15,000 and the toll went past 250 in Puducherry on Wednesday. 397 fresh cases and 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Union territory.

The total tally has risen to 15,157, active cases to 4936 and deaths to 253. Ten persons died in Puducherry and three in Yanam.

Releasing the information, the Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the 1315 samples tested, 345 new cases are in Puducherry region, six in Karaikal region and 46 in Yanam region.

As many as 2646 COVID-19 patients have been admitted in hospitals, while 2290 are in home quarantine. 

Out of the 2646 undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2366 are in the Puducherry region, 98 in Karaikal, 165 in Yanam and 17 in Mahe.  Of the 2290 in home isolation, 2054 are in Puducherry, 95 in Karaikal and 141 in Yanam.

A total of 9968 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 293 on Wednesday. The fatality rate is 1.67 percent and recovery rate 65.76 percent.

