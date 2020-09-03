STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

13th Century inscription stone has links to Thiruvanaikaval temple

A stone inscription discovered in a village in Tiruvannamalai district has revealed its connection with the Thiruvanaikaval temple located in Tiruchy.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Depictions of spider, elephant and a naval tree | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A stone inscription discovered in a village in Tiruvannamalai district has revealed its connection with the Thiruvanaikaval temple located in Tiruchy.

A team of archaeological researchers and government officials part of the Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research (TCHR), conducted an inspection at Aachamangalam near Vandavasi, where the stone was found intact.

It dates back to the 13th century and was inscribed in the 15th regnal year of Sundarapandian,” said S Balamurugan, Secretary, TCHR. Senior epigraphist S Rajagopal studied the inscription and found that a local chieftain, Vikarapandya Sambuvarayar, gave tax relief to a fenced land located in the village and ordered that the revenue earned out of the land be used for maintaining a garden in Thiruvanaikaval temple, Balamurugan told TNIE.

The other side of the stone had depictions of animals – spider and elephant – and a naval tree (jambolan tree), the secretary said, adding that the discovery of the stone was particularly interesting and special, as it has inscription with sculpture. The team consisted of Balamurugan, Palanisami, Sudhakar, and Venkatesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Thiruvanaikaval temple
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp