STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Active cases go past 5000 in Puducherry, while discharged patients cross 10,000

Of the deaths reported on Thursday, six were in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. Among the 260 deaths, 219 have died in Puducherry, 15 in Karaikal and 26 in Yanam.

Published: 03rd September 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

A total of 10,279 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 311 on Thursday (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory has risen to 5042 with 431 new cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 15,581 and deaths to 260 on Thursday.  

A total of 10,279 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 311 on Thursday.

Releasing the information, the Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the 1476 samples tested, 389 new cases are in Puducherry region, 33 in Karaikal region, five in Yanam region and four in Mahe region.

As many as 2768 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals, while 2274 are in home quarantine.  Of the 2768 undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2521 are in the Puducherry region, 85 in Karaikal, 141 in Yanam and 21 in Mahe. Of the 2274 cases in home isolation, 1993 are in Puducherry, 140 in Karaikal and 141 in Yanam.  

Of the deaths reported on Thursday, six were in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. Among the 260 deaths, 219 have died in Puducherry, 15 in Karaikal and 26 in Yanam.

The fatality rate is 1.67 percent and recovery rate 65.97 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp