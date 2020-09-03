COVID-19: Active cases go past 5000 in Puducherry, while discharged patients cross 10,000

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory has risen to 5042 with 431 new cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 15,581 and deaths to 260 on Thursday.

A total of 10,279 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged including 311 on Thursday.

Releasing the information, the Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the 1476 samples tested, 389 new cases are in Puducherry region, 33 in Karaikal region, five in Yanam region and four in Mahe region.

As many as 2768 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals, while 2274 are in home quarantine. Of the 2768 undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2521 are in the Puducherry region, 85 in Karaikal, 141 in Yanam and 21 in Mahe. Of the 2274 cases in home isolation, 1993 are in Puducherry, 140 in Karaikal and 141 in Yanam.

Of the deaths reported on Thursday, six were in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. Among the 260 deaths, 219 have died in Puducherry, 15 in Karaikal and 26 in Yanam.

The fatality rate is 1.67 percent and recovery rate 65.97 percent.