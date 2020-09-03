STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durai Murugan, TR Baalu in line to be elected DMK general secretary and treasurer unopposed

Published: 03rd September 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan (left) and treasurer TR Baalu (right) (Photos | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Durai Murugan is in line to be elected general secretary of the DMK unopposed.

He would succeed the late K Anbazhagan, who held the post for 43 years from 1978 till he breathed his last in March 2020.

Former union minister T R Baalu will also be elected, unopposed, as party treasurer, a post from which Durai Murugan resigned from to contest for the general secretary position. 

The party had called for applications for both posts ahead of its general body meeting on September 9. Durai Murugan submitted his nomination at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Thursday.

A significant number of party functionaries, including Alandur MLA TM Anbararsan, also submitted applications on Durai Murugan’s behalf.

Similarly, Baalu, the DMK’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, submitted his nomination papers at Anna Arivalayam.

Party sources said that there were no other contenders for the two posts, making it clear that the duo would be elected unopposed.

In fact, hundreds of cadres started extending their wishes to the two leaders from Thursday evening, although the party leadership has yet to officially declared them elected. 

As per the party by-laws, the duo will be formally anointed on September 9 during the general body meeting, conducted via video-conference, after their election is approved by the body. 

Both leaders will be stepping into the shoes of some of the giants of the Dravidian movement. The DMK general secretary post was previously held by party founder CN Annadurai, former ministers VR

Nedunchezhiyan and Mathiyazhagan before Anbazhagan took charge in 1978. Treasurers of the party included the late M K Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran before he left to start the ADMK, and current party president MK Stalin.

