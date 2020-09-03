STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MLA and MNM state president Dr MAS Subramanian dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry

Son of former MLA MA Shanmugham, Dr Subramanian had been a three-time MLA representing the DMK and AIADMK in a career spanning four decades

Dr MAS Subramanian

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry MLA and state president of the Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) Dr MAS Subramanian died of COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He was 77 and is survived by a son and daughter.

Dr Subramanian, an MBBS doctor, was infected by COVID-19 a few days back and was admitted to a private hospital in Puducherry. The end came around 6.45 a.m.

Son of former MLA MA Shanmugham, Dr Subramanian had been a three-time MLA representing the DMK and AIADMK in a career spanning four decades. He was elected as AIADMK member to the legislative assembly in 1985 from Ariyankuppam constituency. He then quit the AIADMK after MGR's death in 1987 and started his own party Makkal DMK in the late 80s.

However, he did not have much success and joined the DMK in the late 90s. He won the election on a DMK ticket and was a member of the legislative assembly from Mudalairpet from 2001 to 2006 and again from 2006 to 2011.  

He held the post of the DMK convener from 2012-14. Later, he joined the MNM and was appointed its state president in 2018. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Puducherry unsuccessfully, while continuing to serve the party.

