STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JIPMER medicos stage protest against attack on resident doctor on COVID-19 duty

The postgraduate student, a junior resident, while on duty in the ICU of the COVID ward on Tuesday reportedly called a male nurse and gave him some instructions.

Published: 03rd September 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors at JIPMR staging protest.

Doctors at JIPMR staging protest. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Resident doctors of JIPMER protested in front of the administrative building housing the office of the institute's director on Wednesday over the alleged assault of a doctor by a male nurse in the COVID ward.

The postgraduate student, a junior resident, while on duty in the ICU of the COVID ward on Tuesday reportedly called a male nurse and gave him some instructions.

However, this led to arguments, following which the resident doctor was allegedly manhandled by the nurse, sources said.

Though the nurse was taken away from the spot, it sparked protests among the resident doctors. However, there was no official response on the issue.

Both doctors and nurses of JIPMER are under stress following the spurt in COVID cases.

After the office-in-charge of nursing, Shanthi Tamilmani conveyed the plan of change in duty hours on August 28 in the light of increasing cases, the nurses on COVID ward protested on Tuesday by staging a dharna to draw the attention of the administration towards the reduction of duty shifts from four to three 'without proper planning'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JIPMER JIPMER doctors protest Pondicherry covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp