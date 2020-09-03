JIPMER medicos stage protest against attack on resident doctor on COVID-19 duty

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Resident doctors of JIPMER protested in front of the administrative building housing the office of the institute's director on Wednesday over the alleged assault of a doctor by a male nurse in the COVID ward.

The postgraduate student, a junior resident, while on duty in the ICU of the COVID ward on Tuesday reportedly called a male nurse and gave him some instructions.

However, this led to arguments, following which the resident doctor was allegedly manhandled by the nurse, sources said.

Though the nurse was taken away from the spot, it sparked protests among the resident doctors. However, there was no official response on the issue.

Both doctors and nurses of JIPMER are under stress following the spurt in COVID cases.

After the office-in-charge of nursing, Shanthi Tamilmani conveyed the plan of change in duty hours on August 28 in the light of increasing cases, the nurses on COVID ward protested on Tuesday by staging a dharna to draw the attention of the administration towards the reduction of duty shifts from four to three 'without proper planning'.