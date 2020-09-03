STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Permanent bar mouth at Pulicat soon’

The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that a permanent stable structure on Pulicat Bar Mouth at a cost of Rs 27 crore has been allotted by the State.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that a permanent stable structure on Pulicat Bar Mouth at a cost of Rs 27 crore has been allotted by the State. The approval for the project has to be obtained from Central government agencies and the construction will begin once the lockdown is lifted, the High Court was informed.

IIT-Madras had made detailed studies for providing a permanent bar mouth opening, and submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR), J Pothiraj, the special government pleader submitted before the bench. Justices Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramasamy were hearing a plea made by a Tiruvallur resident seeking direction to the State to dredge the mouth of Pulicat Lake to ensure free flow of sea into Pulicat lagoon.

Pothiraj also said that once the environmental clearance is obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the bar mouth will be opened on a permanent basis, which, in turn, will provide for the continuous exchange of waters between the lake and the Bay of Bengal, helping in maintaining the bio-diversity. Recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the plea to six weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp