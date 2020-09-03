Sasikala links? Poes Garden plot to be attached

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Income Tax Department (Benami Prohibition) on Wednesday stuck notices at an under construction bungalow allegedly belonging to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who is currently lodged at Parapahana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. The sleuths had recently attached 65 properties of Sasikala worth Rs 300 crore under the Benami Act purchased using shell companies.

The land opposite former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam, containing a total of nine grounds and 820 square foot in door number 95, was allegedly purchased by Sasikala through Sri Hari Chandana Estates Private Limited, a shell company. The order was issued on provisional attachment under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act to Sri Hari Chandana Estates Private Limited.

Proceedings under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988, are underway and a show-cause notice has been issued as per the Act, the notice stuck at the bungalow said. According to I-T sources, the notices were stuck on all the 65 properties. It is alleged that during 2003-05 Sasikala had purchased properties on 200 acres which are now worth around 300 crores.

The Sri Hari Chandana Estates Private Limited is represented by Kaliyaperumal and Sivakumar, who were also associated with several other group firms including Jazz Cinemas Private Limited and Midas Golden Distilleries Private Limited, says the Registrar of Companies website. Sources in the department also said that the notice has already been served to the prison and the counsels for Sasikala will soon move court.