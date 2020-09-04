STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,000 kg of PDS rice dumped in trash bin at Kodhur Pirivu

The residents informed Vengamedu police who in turn alerted Civil supplies department officials. Sources said around 1000 kg of rice, in about 40 bags, was dumped with garbage.

Published: 04th September 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: Residents of Kodhur Pirivu, a village situated in the Karur - Salem National Highway (NH), were in for a shock on Thursday after rice allegedly meant for distribution through PDS was found dumped in a garbage bin.

The residents informed Vengamedu police who in turn alerted Civil supplies department officials. Sources said around 1000 kg of rice, in about 40 bags, was dumped with garbage. A senior official in the district Civil supplies department told TNIE "Over one tonner of rice was dumped in the garbage bin. Samples of the rice were sent for testing. It was later identified that the rice was from a PDS shop and was not fit for consumption.."

Locals said it was disturbing to see such a huge quantity of rice going waste whereas several people suffered without food due to the pandemic, and called for a speedy investigation into the incident.

Three tons of PDS rice seized in Thanjavur

Meanwhile, in Orathanadu, police on Thursday arrested a person allegedly smuggling transporting 3,000 kg of rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS). Police got a tip-off that rice meant for distribution through ration shops was hoarded in Uranipuram and rushed to the spot. They found a lorry loaded with rice bags at Uranipuram. When they checked the contents it turned out to be rice. Police found 125 bags of rice weighing 3,000 kg. The police seized the rice and arrested G Balaji (36), of Gandarvakottai, the driver of the lorry. The lorry was also seized.

