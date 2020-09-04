Ambulances from different departments attached to COVID duty in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the union territory and inadequate ambulances to transport the virus-infected patients, the Puducherry administration has attached four ambulances from different departments like education and police, to assist the health department in COVID duty.

District Collector and District Magistrate Dr T Arun in his order said that with 300 beds from each of the private medical colleges dedicated to the treatment of COVID patients, the existing ambulances are not sufficient to transfer COVID patients.

Hence, in virtue of the powers conferred on him under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act 1897, Dr Arun attached each ambulance with drivers belonging to the Pondicherry Engineering College, Pondicherry University, Siddha Research Institute, and Police department, with instructions to relive the vehicles forthwith.