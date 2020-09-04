STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another suspect in Vasantha Nagar murder case surrenders

Published: 04th September 2020

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A suspect booked in connection with the murder of a youth in Vasantha Nagar here on Monday surrendered before the Kadaladi Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. It may be noted that the four other suspects in the case surrendered before Lalgudi court on Wednesday.

On August 31, one S Arun Prakash (24) was stabbed to death and his friend S Yogeshwaran (20) was attacked allegedly by a 12-member gang at Vasantha Nagar.

According to the police, the deceased and the injured had assaulted Saravanan of Vaigai Nagar and Sabeek Rahman on Monday due to enmity. A few hours later, Saravanan and Rahman allegedly returned with a gang of men and assaulted Arun and Yogeswaran.

Following the incident, Kenikkarai police registered a case against the 12 men under IPC Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, 324, 307 and 302, based on Yogeshwaran’s complaint.

Three special teams have been formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Kumar to arrest key suspect N Sheik Abdul Rahman, who is absconding.

On Wednesday, four of the 12 men, including Sheik Abdul Rahman, Sadham, Azeesh and Rahuman, surrendered before the Lalgudi court in Tiruchy district. On Thursday evening, Vappa alias Raseek surrendered before the Kadaladi Judicial Magistrate Court.

