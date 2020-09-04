COVID-19: Doorstep sampling of Puducherry's 'vulnerable' population to begin from September 5

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that doorstep sampling survey would begin from Saturday to identify the rate of covid positivity among the Union Territory's vulnerable population.

He said that teams will be constituted to visit every household and take census of people aged above 60 and children below 10 years and conduct testing for coronavirus on them.

The teams will visit the locations in ambulances and thus have the requisite facilities needed to conduct those tests.

Further, from now, those with minor symptoms will be advised to home quarantine only if the patients have access to a separate room with an attached washroom, or they shall be admitted to designated covid care centers.

However, Rao expressed concern about inadvertent exposure of the virus to other family members in case a patient is in home isolation, in which case monitoring the spread of the infection would become difficult.

Rao also clarified and called the assessment released by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi stating that five per cent of Puducherry's total population has been affected by the virus while the remaining 95% was susceptible, as 'incorrect'.