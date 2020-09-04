 Covishield vaccine reaches Chennai for clinical trials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University reached Chennai on Thursday for phase two clinical trials. The news comes on a day when the city reported a slight dip in fresh cases with 968 people testing positive. The State recorded 5,892 cases and 92 deaths, taking up the tally to 4,45,851 and toll to 7,608 According to officials of the Health Department, the vaccine will be tested on 300 health volunteers above the age of 18 at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur, as part of multi-centric study in India.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had issued orders for the trial last month. Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam will be the principal investigator for the project. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, in a press release earlier, had said that studies have shown the vaccine triggering T-Cell response within 14 days of vaccination, and an antibody response within 28 days. T-Cells are white blood cells that can attack the infected cells. After the successful phase two and three clinical trials, the vaccine would be brought to public use, Vijayabaskar had said.

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, is considered one of the most promising candidates undergoing phase-3 trials in some other countries. The Phase two trials of the vaccine began in India last month. Pune’s Serum Institute of India, which has an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce and market the vaccine in India and many other countries, had initiated human trials.

The news of trials brings a ray of hope on a day when, in a disturbing trend, Coimbatore reported 593 cases and Cuddalore recorded 590 cases. A media bulletin said Chengalpattu recorded 378 cases, Kancheepuram 150 and Tiruvallur 258 cases. The State also tested 82,901 samples and 80,864 people on the day. Among the deceased, nine didn’t have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, a release from MGM Healthcare Hospital said veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit. He is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary clinical team.

Coimbatore (593), Cuddalore (590), Chengalpattu (378), Tiruvallur (258) and Salem (214). The number of active cases across the State stood at 52,070 and number of samples tested was 80,864.

