STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Highest single-day COVID-19 toll in Puducherry with 20 deaths, 591 more test positive

Of the 16172 persons infected by the virus so far, 10674 were treated and discharged and 280 died, leaving 5218 active cases

Published: 04th September 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

As many as 395 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry registered its highest single-day COVID-19 toll with 20 deaths, beating the previous highest of 13 deaths a few days back, while 591 more tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.

Among the 20 who succumbed to COVID in the last 24 hours, 17 are in Puducherry region, one in Karaikal and two in Yanam region. The case fatality rate is 1.73 percent. Among those who died, six persons had no co-morbidities.

Of the 16172 persons infected by the virus so far, 10674 were treated and discharged and 280 died, leaving 5218 active cases.

According to the COVID-19 status for Friday released by the health department, 525 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 18 in Karaikal, 44 in Yanam and four in Mahe region. 

While 1802 remain hospitalized, a whopping 3417 are in home quarantine. Presently, 1528 persons are being treated in hospitals in Puducherry region, 89 in Karaikal, 159 in Yanam and 25 in Mahe region.

Another 3145 cases are under home isolation in Puducherry region, 141 in Karaikal and 151 in Yanam. As many as 395 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp