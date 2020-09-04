Highest single-day COVID-19 toll in Puducherry with 20 deaths, 591 more test positive

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry registered its highest single-day COVID-19 toll with 20 deaths, beating the previous highest of 13 deaths a few days back, while 591 more tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.

Among the 20 who succumbed to COVID in the last 24 hours, 17 are in Puducherry region, one in Karaikal and two in Yanam region. The case fatality rate is 1.73 percent. Among those who died, six persons had no co-morbidities.

Of the 16172 persons infected by the virus so far, 10674 were treated and discharged and 280 died, leaving 5218 active cases.

According to the COVID-19 status for Friday released by the health department, 525 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 18 in Karaikal, 44 in Yanam and four in Mahe region.

While 1802 remain hospitalized, a whopping 3417 are in home quarantine. Presently, 1528 persons are being treated in hospitals in Puducherry region, 89 in Karaikal, 159 in Yanam and 25 in Mahe region.

Another 3145 cases are under home isolation in Puducherry region, 141 in Karaikal and 151 in Yanam. As many as 395 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours.