STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Institute to inspect stability of bridge over Thamirabarani

A large pothole was developed in the bridge on March 14. Consequently, only one lane of the bridge was made available for use.

Published: 04th September 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Road users have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the bridge over Thamirabarani on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH stretch. The bridge has damaged for the second time, sources claimed. An investigation is also sought for the “poor construction” of the bridge. Meanwhile, the NHAI authorities said that an inspection by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) was being delayed due to the pandemic.

The Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH stretch bustles with vehicles. A large pothole was developed in the bridge on March 14. Consequently, only one lane of the bridge was made available for use. Users allege the damage was mainly because of poor construction. The bridge first damaged in November 2017.

According to a reply received for a questionnaire under RTI Act dated August 20, the repair and rehabilitation of the bridge in 2017 costed Rs 3.14 crore and that the bridge was closed for 168 days.

Speaking to TNIE, A Sankar, a resident of Thoothukudi, argued that toll fee should not be collected as either of the lanes of the bridge remained closed for over 342 days in the past seven years, quoting an RTI reply. “The collector should constitute a committee to investigate into the deficiencies in the construction and take steps for a CRRI inspection,” he said.

Thoothukudi Lorry Owners Association President N P Jegan suspected use of substandard materials in the bridge construction. The stretch is being maintained poorly by the NHAI authorities, he alleged.

He said certain curves and diversions on the stretch have become accident-prone zones. The collection of toll fee should be stopped until the bridge is restored, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, NHAI Project Director B Sankar said the works were being delayed due to the pandemic. “Only after an inspection, repair works can begin. "Since the bridge is damaged for the second time, a test on the stability of the bridge will be conducted," Sankar said, adding that officials might arrive in 10 days for the test.

The  47.25-km-long Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH stretch was constructed at a cost of Rs 349.50 crore and was opened for public use in 2013. The toll fee is being collected at Vaagaikulam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pothole Central Road Research Institute Bridge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp