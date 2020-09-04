Job loss fears, false cases: Three years since Anitha suicide, protesters continue to suffer

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: It’s been three years since Anitha’s death, yet the aftermath hasn’t died down. As many as 25 youth, who had FIRs filed on them for their protests following Anitha’s death, live under the scrutiny of losing their job and being denied higher education opportunities.

Medical aspirant Anitha (17) died by suicide on September 1, 2017, disappointed over her lost opportunity to pursue medical education, despite her high scores in Class 12 exams. Angered at the development, 25 youth took to the streets to register their protests, at her village Kuzhumur near Sendurai in Ariyalur, only to be later slapped with FIRs.

Speaking at Anitha’s third death anniversary, her brother S Manirathnam, appealed that the cases against the youth be dropped. The youth had been complaining about loosing out on jobs and higher education opportunities, due to the charges on them.

K Rahul Gandhi of Kuzhumur, who has an FIR registered on him said, “I work as a sales executive in a private company in Salem currently. I am looking for an opportunity abroad which will boost my career. But because of the pending case, my passport application got rejected.” “I come from a poor family. I even tried getting government jobs earlier, but there also I faced similar problems because of the FIR,” he said. Rahul added that there were several women too, who had FIRs registered against them, and don’t have a clue about it.

“A few are married now. Their lives would be in jeopardy if everyone gets to know about the FIR. They should immediately drop these cases,” said Rahul. P Rajesh, another youth from Kuzhumur, said he was booked along with his mother and sister.

“My mother never took part in the protest. We learned about this case only a few months ago. The police had assured us back then that they wouldn’t file an FIR on us, but they have charged my mother as well,” said Rajesh. He is now worried about his sister, who is studying in a private college.

“Securing a job and even arranging a marriage for her would be a challenge.” Manirathnam also appealed to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol.

Thirumavalavan, and also wrote to DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, to support the cause.

He said, “FIR was filed against college students, including women from my village. We came to know about it only a year and a half later when a few applied for passports and got denied.”

“I have petitioned the government many a times, but there has been no response.

“While the protest was against loosing opportunities, making those who fought against it also loose out, is not right,” said Manirathnam.