Noon meal scheme students in TN to get 10 eggs per month until reopening of schools

The state government's decision came following the Madras High Court verdict dated August 4 which ordered that along with the dry ration being supplied to students, eggs should also be given

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government will supply 10 eggs per month for students who are beneficiaries of the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme from this month, until the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu.

The government order in this regard was issued by Social Welfare Secretary S Madumathi on Thursday. The state government's decision came following the Madras High Court verdict dated August 4 which ordered that along with the dry ration being supplied to the students, eggs should also be given.

Since eggs can't be supplied to the students daily by asking them to come to school, it has been decided to supply the eggs once in a fortnight to the parents/authorised guardians at the noon-meal centres.

Under this scheme, a total of 34,04,656 students (20,38,745 primary school students and 13,61,165 middle school students who are beneficiaries of Puratchi Thalaivar MG Nutritious Noon Meal Programme and 4,746 students of National Child Labour Special Schools) would get eggs.

As per the central government's guidelines, during the school holidays in May, school students have been given 3.1 kg of rice and 1.2 kg of dal while middle school students got 4.65 kg of rice and 1.25 kg of dal.

Later, due to the COVID-19 situation, school students have been given 100 grams of rice and 40 grams of dal per day while middle school students got 150 grams of rice and 56 grams of dal per day according to the orders issued on July 2.

