STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Oil spill will not reach Indian or Sri Lankan coast say ocean science experts

However, TM Balakrishnan Nair of INCOIS said if the oceanic conditions change drastically and wind starts blowing towards the coast, things may change

Published: 04th September 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The blaze on the oil tanker near the coast of Sri Lanka

The blaze on the oil tanker near the coast of Sri Lanka

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As fear of tonnes of crude oil spilling out of MT New Diamond tanker, that caught
fire off the coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday morning, looms, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has said that any such spill will not pose an immediate threat to the Indian coast.

The Kerala government had expressed fear whether oil or its residue would reach its coast and sought the expert opinion of INCOIS after which a hypothetical oil drift simulation was carried out using the INCOIS oil spill model based on information obtained from the Duty Meteorologist, National Meteorological Center, Department of Meteorology in Colombo.

The model was run from the vessel location, which is some 30 nautical miles off the Sri Lanka coast. As per the simulation, the oil drift pattern from the vessel is towards the south and will be moving offshore till Friday midnight. On Saturday, the spill will travel in the southeast direction and on Sunday, the pollutants will drift towards the northeast and move offshore.

"The spill will not reach the Indian coast or the Sri Lanka coast. It is drifting offshore into international waters. As per the simulations and considering the worst case scenario of spillage (70,000 MT of crude oil and 1700 MT of diesel oil), the Sri Lankan coast and Indian coast are not under threat of being affected by oil pollutants till September 6 midnight. However, the oil drift pattern will be monitored and updated at periodic intervals," said TM Balakrishnan Nair, Head, Ocean Science and Information Services Group (ISG) of INCOIS to The New Indian Express.

He said if the oceanic conditions change drastically and wind starts blowing towards the coast, then things may change. INCOIS is in constant touch with the ground teams including the Sri Lankan navy and Indian coast guard.

The INCOIS oil spill trajectory prediction system is based on inputs like details of the oil spill, location, date and time of the spill, quantity and type of oil spilled. The system is linked to the Ocean State Forecast System that provides parameters like wind direction, speed and currents. The model will generate the trajectory and zones that are likely to be affected.

MT New Diamond is a very large crude carrier with 2.7 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil and 1,700 MT of diesel oil on board. The vessel was flagged in Panama and was traveling from Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip when an explosion occurred and a fire broke out in the engine room of the vessel on Thursday. The vessel is chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil Spill INCOIS oil tanker Indian Ocean Sri Lankan Oil Spill
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp