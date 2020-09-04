STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan's parole plea rejected, TN govt tells Madras HC

The additional public prosecutor M Prabhavathi submitted, “The government has rejected the application as he was found ineligible for such ordinary leave under the prison rules.”

Published: 04th September 2020

AG Perarivalan

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it had rejected the parole application of  Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan.

Arputham, the mother of Perarivalan, had moved a habeas corpus plea in the court seeking 90 days parole for her son. In her application, she submitted that her son who is in prison for over 29 years needs immediate medical attention in view of various ailments.

The additional public prosecutor M Prabhavathi submitted, “The government has rejected the application as he was found ineligible for such ordinary leave under the prison rules.”

Recording the submission, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani adjourned the plea to September 8 for passing orders.

The state also argued that the IG for prisons has rejected the application for parole as he was found ineligible under the prison rules.

In 2017 as well as in 2019, Perarivalan was granted parole from the prison and it cannot be carried out every year as per the prison rules, contended the APP.

It was also added that the application has been forwarded to the state government as it has powers to exempt such conditions and grant leave.

The state prisons department, as well as the state, rejected the application that was submitted in the court.

