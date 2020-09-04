STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven women charred to death in blast at cracker unit in Cuddalore

Sources claim that the women at the unit were powdering the explosive material used to make fireworks.

Published: 04th September 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers in grief at the site of the cracker blast

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Seven women were charred to death in a major fire accident at a cracker unit at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil of Cuddalore district on Friday morning.

Five women died on the spot, while two of the four others severely injured women were rushed to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital and died on the way.

As per sources, Vilvam Fireworks, a firecracker manufacturing unit, had opened on Friday after renewing its licence.

Seven women, including the owner of the unit C Gandhimathi, had been working at the unit on Friday morning. Sources claim that the women at the unit were powdering the explosive material used to make fireworks.

The seven women who were charred to death have been identified as C Gandhimathi (58), P Malarkodi (65), N Latha (44). U Chithra (45), M Rasathi (48), R Rukumani (38) and R Rathinambal (60). 

Two others, M Thenmozhi (35) and N Anitha (24) are undergoing treatment with severe burn injuries at JIMPER hospital in Puducherry.

The bodies have been sent to Kattumannarkoil government hospital for autopsy, said police sources.

Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav and Collector Chandra Sekhar Shakamuri are looking into the reason behind the blast.

Meanwhile, sources also claim that the Vilvam Fireworks unit came under the scanner almost two years ago for operating the unit without renewal of its licence. In a similar accident almost three years back, four persons were killed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuddalore crackers firecrackers
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp